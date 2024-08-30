Boston College Remembers NHL Star, Brother Killed In Crash: 'No Words Can Express Our Sadness'

The duo were in Oldsman Township for their sister's wedding and were riding bikes on County Route 551 Thursday evening, Aug. 29, when a suspected drunk driver crashed into them, authorities said.

Johnny, 31, played three seasons at Boston College and helped lead the team to a national championship in 2012, the same year he led the entire country in freshman scoring. Matt joined him on the Eagles in 2013.

"No words can express our sadness right now. Johnny and Matty Gaudreau were first-class members of the Boston College community and left indelible legacies on our program," said Boston College Schiller Family Head Hockey Coach Greg Brown. "We will remember the smiles and joy that they brought to everyone in their lives. We are heartbroken for the Gaudreau family," "We will miss them terribly."

Johnny was nicknamed Johnny Hockey for his seemingly supernatural abilities with a stick.

He was drafted by the NHL's Calgary Flames in 2011. The seven-time all-star joined the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2021.

Matthew, 29, played four seasons at Boston College and shared the ice with his brother in 2013-2014.

He later played four years of minor league hockey, most recently lacing up for the Worcester Railers in 2022. He has served as head coach for Gloucester Catholic High School in New Jersey for the past two seasons.

Jerry York, the brothers' coach at Boston College, said he was heartbroken after hearing the news.

I am devastated and heartbroken over the news of the death of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. They were not only great hockey players but two outstanding young men. They represented their families and Boston College with the utmost class. Please keep the Gaudreau family in your prayers during this tragic and unspeakable time.

Johnny leaves behind a wife, Meredith, and two young children. Matthew is suvived by his wife, Madeline.

Sean Higgins, the man who was behind the wheel of the car that crashed into the brothers, was charged with two counts of death by auto, police in New Jersey said.

