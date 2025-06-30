Isabella “Bella” Brady was among a group of teenagers who trespassed along a commuter rail line near Atlas Street on Thursday, June 26. She was walking along the Framingham/Worcester Line tracks with headphones in when she was hit around 8 p.m., CBS News reported.

Bella’s aunt, Ellen O’Toole, created a GoFundMe to help cover the teen’s funeral expenses.

Bella was full of life—kind, funny, and deeply loved by all who knew her. She had dreams, passions, and a future that ended far too soon. Her sudden and tragic passing has left her family and community in shock and deep sorrow.

By Monday afternoon, the campaign had raised more than $3,000 toward its $5,500 goal. Donations will also help Bella’s mother afford grief counseling.

“No parent should have to experience the loss of a child, and we hope this fund can provide a small amount of comfort as they face the days ahead,” O’Toole wrote.

Read more or donate to the GoFundMe here.

