Antonio Merced, 28, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of possession of child pornography in federal court. He is currently in state custody and will be sentenced on November 21.

Investigators say that in July 2024, Merced showed two young victims pornography and sex toys. Authorities later found multiple videos he had made involving children. He admitted to producing these videos on three separate occasions in 2023 and 2024.

Merced was first arrested in September 2024 and charged in Worcester District Court with several offenses, including aggravated rape of a child, dissemination of obscene material to a minor, and intimidation. Those charges were later followed by federal charges in November 2024.

Each count of sexual exploitation of a minor carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and could go as high as 30 years. He may also face a lifetime of supervised release and fines of up to $250,000. The child pornography possession charge carries up to 20 years in prison.

