$1M Lottery Jackpot: East Boston Has Sensible Plan For Her Winnings

Cristela Garcia, of East Boston, won the seven-figure prize playing the $5 scratch-off game “$1,000,000 Merry & Bright."

Garcia chose to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 rather than the annuity, which would have paid $1 million over 20 years.

She said she plans to put the money into her savings.

Garcia bought her winning ticket at JK Market, 140 Princeton St. in East Boston. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

