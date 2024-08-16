Woman Killed In Fiery Lanesborough Crash ID'd

Susanna Thomas, of Pittsfield, was found trapped in a firey wreck just after 1 p.m. in the area of 782 and 785 Partridge Road in Lanesborough, the Berkshire County District Attorney said.

Firefighters battled back the flames to reach Thomas inside the Nissan Rogue, but unfortunately, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighbor told police she heard a car speeding down the road before hearing a loud crash and a boom.

The wreck remains under investigation.

An obituary for Thomas said she enjoyed volunteering in the kitchen at Berkshire Pathways, raising money for Alzheimer's Research, volunteering at vacation bible camp, and helping at the St. Mary's Bazaar.

