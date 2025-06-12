Williams College Student Secretly Filmed Semi-Nude Women: DA; Push On For Tougher Punishments

Maxwell Hall is accused of using a hidden camera disguised as a USB stick to record 16 people without their knowledge over six hours, the Berkshire DA's office said. Williamstown police are handling the investigation.

Once called "upskirting," the practice is just a misdemeanor in Massachusetts.

Bershire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue called the practice "despicable" in a press conference on Thursday, June 12, and said the damage the crime inflicts does not match the charge.

“The Commonwealth’s laws are not protecting victims of this crime to the extent they should be," he said. "... “Right now, if you're 18 or older, the person who violates your privacy in this way may only face a misdemeanor charge — a misdemeanor for using a camera or a hidden device to record your most vulnerable moments."

Secretly filming a child in a compromising position, however, is a felony, but for adults the punishment could be as simple as a fine, Shugrue added.

“Technology is advancing quickly. As more perpetrators gain access to this technology, we expect that the crimes will only continue to grow in nature,” Shugrue warned. “... Victims of these acts are left traumatized, humiliated, and often without any meaningful protection or recourse.”

Shugrue joined Chief of the Appeals Unit Jeanne Kempthorne in calling on the state legislature to do more to protect victims and perpetrators. They want tougher penalties regardless of the victim's age.

Shugrue said that as secret recording devices get cheaper, he expects to see more suspects using them and putting more people at risk.

Shugrue said he is pushing for legislation that would increase the penalties for such crimes, making them felonies regardless of the victim’s age.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Williamstown-Lanesborough and receive free news updates.