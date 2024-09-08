Fair 66°

SHARE

Al Salvatore ID'd As Victim In Lanesborough Motorcycle Crash

A 75-year-old Berkshire County man was identified as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash last week, authorities said. 

Authorities identified a 75-year-old man as the victim in a Sunday, Sept. 1, motorcycle crash in Berkshire County.&nbsp;

Authorities identified a 75-year-old man as the victim in a Sunday, Sept. 1, motorcycle crash in Berkshire County. 

 Photo Credit: Canva/Osobystist
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Al Salvatore, of Pittsfield, was riding his Harley Davidson with his friend in Lanesborough on Sunday, Sept. 1, when he collided with an SUV, the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office said. 

Salvatore was driving east on Route 7 onto the Route 8 connector when his bike crossed the double yellow line and into the path of an oncoming SUV, the prosecutor's office said. He died at the scene.

Salvatore was born in Pittsfield and graduated from Wahconah Regional High School in Dalton before joining the US Army, his obituary said

His family said riding motorcycles was his passion and led him to become a founding member of the Dalton American Legion Riders. 

Salvatore leaves behind two adult sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his beloved dog Boo. 

His family will hold a graveside service on Monday, Sept. 9, at 1 p.m. at Ashuelot Cemetery in Dalton. 

to follow Daily Voice Williamstown-Lanesborough and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE