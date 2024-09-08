Al Salvatore, of Pittsfield, was riding his Harley Davidson with his friend in Lanesborough on Sunday, Sept. 1, when he collided with an SUV, the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office said.

Salvatore was driving east on Route 7 onto the Route 8 connector when his bike crossed the double yellow line and into the path of an oncoming SUV, the prosecutor's office said. He died at the scene.

Salvatore was born in Pittsfield and graduated from Wahconah Regional High School in Dalton before joining the US Army, his obituary said.

His family said riding motorcycles was his passion and led him to become a founding member of the Dalton American Legion Riders.

Salvatore leaves behind two adult sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his beloved dog Boo.

His family will hold a graveside service on Monday, Sept. 9, at 1 p.m. at Ashuelot Cemetery in Dalton.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Williamstown-Lanesborough and receive free news updates.