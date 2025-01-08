Alex Kemp, of Lincroft, NJ, was skiing at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in Hancock on Monday, Jan. 6, when he went off of one of the trails and hit his head after going over an embankment, the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office said. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures as they rushed him to Berkshire Medical Center. Doctors later transferred Kemp to Baystate Medical Center, where he died on Tuesday.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

Kemp was a freshman member of the Williams College cross-country team. He was a talented athlete who'd won a state championship in the 3200-meter run last year while attending Christian Brothers Academy, according to the school's Instagram page.

His talents extended to the classroom as well. He was recognized for his performance on the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test last year, according to the school.

