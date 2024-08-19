Robert Kend, of Lanesborough, pleaded guilty to receipt of child sexual abuse material in May, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. A judge sentenced him last week to 68 months in prison.

Police searched Kend's home on Sept. 12, 2023, and found an iPhone and Macbook computer that had videos of children between the ages of 8 and 15, authorities said. In some of the videos, Kend can be seen in a picture-in-picture box also performing lewd acts.

