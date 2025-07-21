Jeffrey Deluca, 47, of Wilton, Connecticut, was arraigned on Monday, July 21, on multiple charges in connection with a Friday night stabbing that shocked campers at the Mount Greylock Campground in Lanesborough, the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office said.

The violence unfolded around 8:15 p.m. Friday, when Lanesborough Police were called to the campground at 15 Scott Road. Police said Deluca stabbed two adult men — one in the chest, the other in the upper torso — in what investigators describe as an unprovoked attack. Children were reportedly present and witnessed the violence.

Officers arrived quickly and arrested Deluca without further trouble. The two victims were rushed to Berkshire Medical Center and are expected to survive, according to investigators.

Authorities are investigating what led to the stabbing. They have not released information about how Deluca knew the victims or if they were strangers.

Deluca is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts), reckless endangerment of a child (three counts), armed assault with intent to murder (two counts), and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, the prosecutor's office said.

Lanesborough police ask anyone with information to call Investigator Nick Penna at 413-443-4107.

