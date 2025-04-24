Hidden Camera Found in Williams College Gym Bathroom; Weston Man Facing 18 Charges

Maxwell Hall, of Weston, was charged with 18 counts of photographing, videotaping, or electronically surveilling a partially nude or nude person, the Berkshire District Attorney said. The charges follow an incident on the afternoon of Jan. 16 at Williams College in Williamstown.

A Williams College student reported finding a suspicious device disguised as a phone charger inside a second-floor restroom at the Lasell Gymnasium. The student alerted the school's Campus Safety Service, which contacted the Williamstown Police Department.

The case is still active. Law enforcement is urging anyone who may have been inside that restroom between noon and 5 p.m. on January 16 to come forward.

Sgt. Shuan William of the Williamstown Police Department is handling community outreach and can be reached at swilliam@williamstownma.gov.

