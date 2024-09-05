A Few Clouds 73°

SHARE

Weymouth's Lottery Luck Continues: City Claims Third Major Win In 2 Weeks

There must be something in the water in Weymouth. For the third time in less than two weeks, someone from the city has collected a major lottery win. 

John Connolly Jr.

John Connolly Jr.

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

This time it was for $120,000. 

John Connolly Jr. won the six-figure prize playing Keno on the Wednesday, Sept. 4, drawing. He originally won $40,000, but that was tripled because he purchased the multiplier. 

Connolly said he would use the money to take a vacation and invest the rest. 

He bought the ticket at The Brew House at 703 Granite St. in Braintree. The bar restaurant will receive a $1,200 bonus for the sale. 

This is the third big Weymouth win recently. 

Joseph Rooney, of Weymouth, won $1 million by playing the $20 scratch-off game “$10,000,000 Cash Blast" on Aug. 29. 

That was two days after Joseph Sciaraffa, of Weymouth, won the $25,000 a year in the "Lucky for Life" drawing.

to follow Daily Voice Weymouth and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE