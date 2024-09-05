Weymouth's Lottery Luck Continues: City Claims Third Major Win In 2 Weeks

This time it was for $120,000.

John Connolly Jr. won the six-figure prize playing Keno on the Wednesday, Sept. 4, drawing. He originally won $40,000, but that was tripled because he purchased the multiplier.

Connolly said he would use the money to take a vacation and invest the rest.

He bought the ticket at The Brew House at 703 Granite St. in Braintree. The bar restaurant will receive a $1,200 bonus for the sale.

This is the third big Weymouth win recently.

Joseph Rooney, of Weymouth, won $1 million by playing the $20 scratch-off game “$10,000,000 Cash Blast" on Aug. 29.

That was two days after Joseph Sciaraffa, of Weymouth, won the $25,000 a year in the "Lucky for Life" drawing.

