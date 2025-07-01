Ashley Sumner, 39, admitted to embezzling funds while working as an accountant for Allstate Glass in Holbrook. Sumner used her position to make unauthorized credit card charges, wire transfers, and direct deposits to herself, the Norfolk County District Attorney said.

“The defendant was a trusted employee with access to company credit cards who was responsible for the payroll and paying the company’s bills,” said Norfolk DA Michael Morrissey. “Her actions siphoning the company’s money for her own personal use violated the trust of her employer.”

Sumner worked at the company from 2020 to early 2023. Police said she embezzled the money between January 2021 and February 2023. She resigned shortly before the investigation began.

Holbrook Police launched a five-month investigation after company leaders suspected financial wrongdoing. Sumner was arrested in August 2023.

She pleaded guilty in Norfolk Superior Court last week to six charges, including larceny, credit card misuse, and money laundering. Judge Mark A. Hallal handed down a three-and-a-half-year jail sentence, with an additional three years of probation after her release, the prosecutor said.

Restitution will be determined by the court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Weymouth and receive free news updates.