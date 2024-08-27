A Few Clouds 66°

SHARE

Lottery Luck: Weymouth Man Wins $25,000 A Year For Life

A Weymouth man said he will take his daughter on a well-earned trip to Florida after winning $25,000 a year for life in the Massachusetts State Lottery. 

Joseph Sciaraffa

Joseph Sciaraffa

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Joseph Sciaraffa correctly guessed the first five numbers in the Lucky for Life drawing on Aug. 15. He claimed the ticket on Friday, Aug. 23. 

Sciaraffa chose to take the lump sum payment of $390,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity. He wants to take his daughter on a vacation with the cash. 

He bought his winning ticket at 7-Eleven, 11 Sea St. in Weymouth.

Lucky for Life drawings are conducted every night, and the grand prize winner gets $1,000 a day. 

to follow Daily Voice Weymouth and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE