Lottery Luck: Weymouth Man Wins $25,000 A Year For Life

Joseph Sciaraffa correctly guessed the first five numbers in the Lucky for Life drawing on Aug. 15. He claimed the ticket on Friday, Aug. 23.

Sciaraffa chose to take the lump sum payment of $390,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity. He wants to take his daughter on a vacation with the cash.

He bought his winning ticket at 7-Eleven, 11 Sea St. in Weymouth.

Lucky for Life drawings are conducted every night, and the grand prize winner gets $1,000 a day.

