Middle-Aged Stalkers Have Been Chasing Hillsdale's Livvy Dunne Through Airports, She Says

The 22-year-old social media star and Hillsdale, New Jersey, native gymnast posted a now-viral video to her 13 million TikTok followers on Friday night, May 30, describing the ongoing harassment and how it’s affecting her and her family’s lives.

“I fear that I’m being stalked, and I don’t know what to do. It’s gotten to the point that every single time I go to the airport, there’s a group of at least 10 middle-aged men waiting for me, and they harass me,” she explained in the video.

The former Louisiana State University gymnast said the incidents have occurred at nearly every airport she travels through, even during 20-minute layovers.

“It’s these men that want my autograph,” she continued. “They have a stack of 40 pictures of me or my magazines, and they will run after me down the TSA PreCheck line and yell at me if I don’t give them my autograph. It’s insane.”

Dunne included footage of herself in tears, which she said was filmed after a group of men harassed her at baggage claim following a red-eye flight. She titled the video “They know the time, place, airport, everything!!!” hinting that they are getting tipped off about her travel details.

“It’s something with the airline, and it’s weird, and my parents are like ‘what the f*?’” she said.

“The worst part is, it’s not only me. I remember Gabby Thomas made a video about this, and it needs to stop because it’s scary for girls. It’s weird.”

She ended the video with a message to her followers: Stay safe.

