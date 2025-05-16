Westfield Tops Mass As City With 'Most Bang For Your Buck': Survey

Westfield, Gardner, and Fitchburg were named the best options for homebuyers in the Bay State, according to a new report by Advance America.

The list, compiled after surveying more than 3,000 real estate professionals, focused on U.S. cities where residents can find affordable homes, a reasonable cost of living, and a high quality of life. While cities in Florida, Texas, and the Carolinas dominated the top rankings, Massachusetts made a strong showing further down the list.

Westfield, located just west of Springfield, was the top-ranked Massachusetts city, placing 100th nationwide. Homebuyers there can find space and stability often missing in larger metros. With a median home price of around $320,000 and a cost of living 8 percent below the state average, Westfield offers small-town charm with access to jobs and major highways.

“With a friendly vibe and a solid economy, Westfield is a family favorite with space to grow,” the survey noted.

To the northeast, Gardner is making a comeback from its furniture-industry roots. Known as “The Chair City,” it now boasts more than 20 public parks, a revitalized downtown, and home prices 9 percent below the Massachusetts average.

Fitchburg rounds out the list with artsy flair and affordability. A median home price of about $405,000 and a cost of living 12 percent below the state average make it attractive to buyers who want to stay in Massachusetts without sacrificing access to culture, trails, or Boston-bound commutes.

The top 10 cities with the most "bang for your buck" are:

Ocala, Florida,

Pensacola, Florida

Greer, South Carolina

Aiken, South Carolina

Bowling Green, Kentucky

Sebring, Florida

Sanford, North Carolina

Hilo, Hawaii

Valdosta, Georgia

Wichita Falls, Texas

