Westfield Tops Mass As City With 'Most Bang For Your Buck': Survey

Westfield, Gardner, and Fitchburg were named the best options for homebuyers in the Bay State, according to a new report by Advance America.
The list, compiled after surveying more than 3,000 real estate professionals, focused on U.S. cities where residents can find affordable homes, a reasonable cost of living, and a high quality of life. While cities in Florida, Texas, and the Carolinas dominated the top rankings, Massachusetts made a strong showing further down the list.
Westfield, located just west of Springfield, was the top-ranked Massachusetts city, placing 100th nationwide. Homebuyers there can find space and stability often missing in larger metros. With a median home price of around $320,000 and a cost of living 8 percent below the state average, Westfield offers small-town charm with access to jobs and major highways.
“With a friendly vibe and a solid economy, Westfield is a family favorite with space to grow,” the survey noted.
To the northeast, Gardner is making a comeback from its furniture-industry roots. Known as “The Chair City,” it now boasts more than 20 public parks, a revitalized downtown, and home prices 9 percent below the Massachusetts average.
Fitchburg rounds out the list with artsy flair and affordability. A median home price of about $405,000 and a cost of living 12 percent below the state average make it attractive to buyers who want to stay in Massachusetts without sacrificing access to culture, trails, or Boston-bound commutes.
The top 10 cities with the most "bang for your buck" are:
- Ocala, Florida,
- Pensacola, Florida
- Greer, South Carolina
- Aiken, South Carolina
- Bowling Green, Kentucky
- Sebring, Florida
- Sanford, North Carolina
- Hilo, Hawaii
- Valdosta, Georgia
- Wichita Falls, Texas
Click here to see the full listing compiled by Advance America
