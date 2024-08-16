Trucker Killed Retrieving Item From Route 90 In Blandford

In Hampden County, Nicholas Charles, a resident of Mechanicville in Saratoga County was struck just after 9:45 a.m. near mile marker 33 of Route 90 in Blandford, Massachusetts State Police said.

Police says Charles had struck a guardrail and noticed something had come dislodged from his truck, authorities said. A second truck crashed into him as he went to retrieve the item.

Charles had struck a guardrail in the initial crash, and no other vehicles were involved. , police said.

The 69-year-old Canadian who was driving the second truck stayed at the scene and was not injured, police said.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

