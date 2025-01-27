Matthew Nedorostek, 66, of Westfield, fell into the Greenfield silo just before 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said.

Despite the efforts of multiple fire departments, crews were unable to pull him out of the Cleveland Street sand silo. By 10:15 a.m., the rescue operation was changed to a recovery mission. Responders retrieved his body around 4:30 p.m., officials said.

Co-workers at Chicopee Concrete Service told investigators they saw Nedorostek climb to the top of the silo but lost sight of him shortly after. When he stopped responding to radio calls, they began an "all hands" search for him, authorities said.

A call to Chicopee Concrete Service seeking comment was not immediately returned.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, according to the district attorney's office.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

