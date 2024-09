The man, who was not identified, was crossing Kellog Street in Westfield around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8. when he was struck, the Hampden District Attorney's Office said.

Paramedics took him to Baystate Medical Center, where he later died of his wounds, police said.

The driver of the car remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

