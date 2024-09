The winner correctly guessed all five numbers in the "Mash Cash" drawing. Those numbers in Saturday's drawing, Aug. 31, were 2, 8, 19, 29, 33.

It was the biggest jackpot of the day.

The winner's name was not released.

They bought the winning ticket at Union Mart at 420 Union St. in Westfield. The store will get a $1,000 bonus for the sale.

Click here to see the 308 people who won $600 or more in the state lottery.

