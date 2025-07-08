Big Names, Big Sound, Big E: 2025’s Concerts Go Big

New England’s largest fair, the Big E in West Springfield, MA, is more than fried Oreos and butter sculptures. It’s where legends light up the stage and fans show up big. This year’s lineup spans Southern rock to rap, country to classic rock. You don’t see Gov’t Mule and Rick Ross on the same poster often, but you do at the Big E.

Here’s when the stars roll in:

Over the years, the Big E Arena has hosted classics like Lynyrd Skynyrd (2014, 2022), Reba McEntire (2011), The Beach Boys (2013), Kansas (2015), and America (2024). More recently, Elle King, X Ambassadors, Carly Rae Jepsen, Big Time Rush, Diplo, Ludacris, and Machine Gun Kelly have brought fresh energy to the stage. These performances have cemented the Big E’s reputation as a stage for every generation.

This year’s acts aren’t just concerts—they’re your soundtrack to fall. And it’s all happening under one sky, one fair, one big stage.

Book your tickets now before someone else beats you to it.

