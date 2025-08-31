3 Found Shot Dead Inside Watertown Home

The bodies of an elderly woman, a male, and a female were found inside the Boyd Street home around 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 31. Police were called to the house for a wellness check, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said.

The younger victims were found on the bottom floor of the house in a separate living space from the older woman, authorities said.

Officials did not release the names of the victims.

Authorities did not provide many details but said this was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community.

