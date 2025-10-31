Police ID Monson Woman Found Dead In Ware; Investigation Continues

Officers responded to Bellevue Avenue after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29, and found Karyn Perez, from Monson, dead behind her home, according to the Ware Police Department.

“The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation by the Ware Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office,” officials said.

Investigators said there is no threat to public safety.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

