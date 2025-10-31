Overcast 51°

SHARE

Police ID Monson Woman Found Dead In Ware; Investigation Continues

Police are investigating after a 41-year-old woman was found dead in her backyard in Ware.

Police tape

Police tape

 Photo Credit: Canva/cglade
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Officers responded to Bellevue Avenue after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29, and found Karyn Perez, from Monson, dead behind her home, according to the Ware Police Department.

“The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation by the Ware Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office,” officials said.

Investigators said there is no threat to public safety.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

to follow Daily Voice Ware and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE