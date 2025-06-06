‘Ninja Mask’ Killer Convicted In Waltham Stabbing Death Of Former Roommate

Jonathan Galindo faces years behind bars when he is sentenced on July 15, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said.

Fitzgerald’s chilling 911 call came in on the night of Halloween in 2020.

"He told police that he had been stabbed and was dying," the prosecutor's office relayed. When officers arrived at his Alder Street house, they found him at the door, bleeding heavily. Despite being conscious, he could only tell officers he had been stabbed by a man wearing a ninja mask. He later died at the hospital from the stab wound to the chest that punctured his lung.

Inside the home, police found blood and a knife on the stairs. Snow on the ground helped preserve a set of footprints leading to the back storm door, where a fingerprint was found. That fingerprint matched Galindo.

Investigators later discovered that Galindo used to live with Fitzgerald but had moved out earlier that year. His DNA was found on the knife handle, and a black mask was found in his closet during a search of his apartment. Galindo’s phone also placed him at the scene during the attack. Police say his internet history showed he searched for “Any recent stabbings in Waltham last night?” the day after the murder.

