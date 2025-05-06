Arson Suspected After 4 Fires At Same Abandoned Waltham Campus: ‘We’re Deeply Concerned'

Waltham Fire Chief Andrew Mullin, Police Chief Kevin O’Connell, and State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine confirmed that the recent fires, which happened in April, are now under investigation. They say the blazes appear to have been set on purpose and are likely linked to two others that happened in January and December.

“There have been four fires in that area since December,” said Chief O’Connell. “These incidents are dangerous, and we’re deeply concerned that someone is going to be hurt.”

On April 19, flames broke out before dawn at 200 Trapelo Road. Firefighters arrived to find the schoolhouse/gym and the manual training building fully engulfed.

The fire went to four alarms, bringing in crews from nearby towns. Firefighters battled intense heat and smoke for over six hours.

“Firefighters confronted heavy smoke and flames venting out the windows,” Chief Mullin said. “They were present when the roof of one building collapsed and the first floor of another collapsed into the basement.”

Although the buildings were empty, the risk to first responders and bystanders was very real.

“Any structure fire is inherently dangerous,” Chief Mullin added. “First responders, curious onlookers, and even the person or persons responsible could have been injured or worse.”

Investigators now say the April fires appear to have been set intentionally and at separate times. They're also looking closely at two other fires that happened on the same campus.

One of those happened December 14 at the Chapel of the Holy Innocents and caused minor damage. Another, on January 18 at Chipman Hall, caused major damage, including a full roof collapse.

Notably, all four fires occurred on Saturdays.

“If you were in the area of the Fernald School on these dates and saw anything suspicious, or if you have specific information on the person or persons responsible, please share it with investigators at 1-800-682-9229,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “You can remain anonymous if you prefer. What’s most important right now is that these fires stop before someone gets hurt.”

The Arson Watch Reward Program offers up to $5,000 for tips that help solve or stop arson cases. The hotline number is 1-800-682-9229.

