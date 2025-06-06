Hey, Patriots Fans: It’s A New Era In Foxborough—And You’ll Want A Seat For It

It was a painful shift for a fanbase used to banners, playoff runs, and double-digit wins. But after three straight losing seasons, change is finally in motion.

It all starts this August, when the Patriots open their preseason at home against the Washington Commanders on Friday, August 8. Tickets are already on sale, starting at fan-friendly prices, through StubHub, Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats.

This year, the Patriots are resetting. Former linebacker and team favorite Mike Vrabel takes over as head coach. Offensive guru Josh McDaniels is back in the building. And all eyes are on quarterback Drake Maye, whose rookie flashes—15 touchdowns, over 2,200 yards—hinted at what could be coming next.

The regular season opens in Foxborough too, with a Sunday, September 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Other big home games at Gillette include the Steelers, Panthers, Browns, Falcons, and all three AFC East rivals—the Jets, Bills, and Dolphins. It’s a schedule with big stakes and even bigger storylines.

Patriots fans aren’t used to rebuilding years—but they are used to comebacks. With new leadership and a potential franchise quarterback under center, 2025 isn’t about erasing the past. It’s about building what comes next.

Be there to see the beginning of something new. Tickets are on sale now through StubHub, Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats.. Don’t miss your chance to witness the next chapter of Patriots football—live in Foxborough.

