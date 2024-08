Joseph Dow, 78, of Wakefield, was hit on Wednesday, Aug. 21, by a 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E along Water Street, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said.

Paramedics rushed Dow to Melrose/Wakefield Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The driver, a 38-year-old woman, remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

