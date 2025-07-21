It’s A Bird! It’s A Plane! Nope, It’s A Stuck Mass Zoo Ride That Left Guests Dangling

The Skyfari ride at Southwick’s Zoo—which offers guests a scenic aerial view of the sprawling Mendon park—unexpectedly halted on Monday, July 21, leaving passengers suspended above the ground.

Southwick’s Zoo told news outlets the ride stopped due to an “unexpected issue.” The park released a statement to WCVB.

Out of an abundance of caution, we contacted the Mendon Fire Department, who responded promptly and worked alongside our trained operations and security teams to safely assist guests from the ride’s gondolas. We are incredibly grateful for the swift, professional response of the fire department and for the preparedness and coordination of our internal staff.

This marks at least the second time the Skyfari ride has experienced a malfunction with passengers aboard. In July 2022, an oil leak caused a similar incident, prompting the rescue of more than a dozen riders.

