Market Basket Fires CEO Arthur T. Demoulas After Bitter Battle; What's Next For Grocery Chain?

The board accused Demoulas of acting in his own interest. In a complaint filed in Delaware court obtained by NBC, directors wrote: "Mr. Demoulas' conduct has been at all relevant times contrary to the best interests of Market Basket and all its constituents, and is directly only at preserving his own power. That is not how the leader — the President and CEO — of an iconic company like Market Basket is supposed to or required to act."

Demoulas is pushing back.

His spokesperson, Justine Griffin, issued a sharp statement: "They took a company that was operating at peak performance and recklessly threw it into turmoil and did so in a needlessly public manner and on baseless grounds fabricated from the start. Mr. Demoulas' passion for the company and his care for the associates remains unchanged."

Market Basket, headquartered in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, operates 95 stores across several states and employs more than 32,000 workers. The company pulled in nearly $8 billion in revenue last year, according to company filings.

The decision to fire Demoulas comes a decade after workers and customers staged boycotts and walkouts to save him from ouster during a bitter family feud. At that time, employees rallied behind him, and the chain kept growing.

This latest shake-up could test that loyalty again. Demoulas’ firing signals deep divisions inside the boardroom and raises questions about the company’s stability at a time when grocery shoppers are already feeling squeezed.

