New DNA Tech Convicts Man In 25-Year-Old Rape Case In Western Mass

Jamie Dodge, now of Maine, pleaded guilty to aggravated rape and kidnapping in a 2000 sexual assault, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said. He was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in state prison, followed by three years’ probation.

“This resolution brings a long-overdue measure of justice and accountability,” said Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni. “For 25 years, the victim in this case lived without answers.”

The assault happened just before noon on a Sunday in July 2000 in Holland. A woman walking on Sand Hill Road was grabbed, pulled into nearby woods, and sexually assaulted. Despite a massive police search, the suspect escaped and was never identified.

DNA collected at the scene was added to the national database but produced no matches for decades.

In 2021, the Hampden DA’s Office reopened the case. Working with Parabon Nanolabs in Virginia, investigators used new DNA technology and genealogy tools to identify Dodge.

After his arrest, Dodge’s DNA was confirmed to match the evidence collected in 2000.

“Thanks to advances in forensic technology and the unwavering determination of investigators, we were able to identify the perpetrator and hold him responsible,” Gulluni said. “I commend the victim for her strength and courage throughout this process.”

