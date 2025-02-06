Light Freezing Rain Fog/Mist 34°

Newly Minted Millionaire: Stoughton Winner Has Big Plans For Her Massive Payday

It's been a very lucky week for one Baystater who won a $1 million prize in the Massachusett State Lottery. 

Brenda Stineman

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Brenda Stineman, of Stoughton, won the seven-figure prize playing the $10 scratch-off game "$2,000,000 50X Cashword."

Stineman elected to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity. 

She said she plans to use the money to update her home. 

Stineman bought the winning ticket at The Chateau Restaurant, 404 Boston-Providence Turnpike in Norwood. The restaurant will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

