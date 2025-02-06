Newly Minted Millionaire: Stoughton Winner Has Big Plans For Her Massive Payday

Brenda Stineman, of Stoughton, won the seven-figure prize playing the $10 scratch-off game "$2,000,000 50X Cashword."

Stineman elected to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

She said she plans to use the money to update her home.

Stineman bought the winning ticket at The Chateau Restaurant, 404 Boston-Providence Turnpike in Norwood. The restaurant will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

