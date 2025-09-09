Ilton Rodrigues, 55, admitted in court to stabbing 43-year-old Telma SaBras seven times before lying next to her and stabbing himself in the chest in a failed suicide attempt. Judge Michael A. Doolin on Tuesday, Sept. 9, sentenced Rodrigues to life after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Norfolk Superior Court, District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said.

The couple’s 7-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter were home when Rodrigues killed SaBras, according to the district attorney.

Morrissey called the case heartbreaking, saying, “This was a tragedy for the family. We hope the disposition today will allow the children to heal from this traumatic episode.”

Rodrigues also pleaded guilty to assault and battery and threatening other relatives in the years before the homicide. He received concurrent sentences for those charges, which he has already served.

Rogrigues' legal troubles won't be over if he is released from prison. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers told NBC Boston in 2019 that agents plan to begin deportation proceedings against the Brazilian citizen if he's released.

