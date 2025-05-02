Gary Cederquist, 59, of Stoughton, was convicted in federal court of nearly 50 charges, including conspiracy, mail fraud, falsifying records, and taking bribes, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. He gave passing scores to applicants who failed — or never even took — the Commercial Driver’s License test, required for tractor-trailer truck and bus drivers.

“It is never a good day when a member of law enforcement is convicted of a crime, especially when it is a crime that compromises public safety,” said U.S. Attorney Leah B. Foley. “His greed put the public at risk.”

Cederquist, who led the State Police’s CDL Unit, accepted bribes like bottled drinks, candy, a snowblower, a granite mailbox post, and even a new driveway worth over $10,000, according to prosecutors.

Text messages showed Cederquist knew how dangerous some applicants were. He described one as “an idiot,” who “should have failed about 10 times already.” But he passed them anyway, the prosecutor said.

“Cederquist abused his authority ... to recklessly bypass long-established testing and safety parameters,” said Homeland Security Agent Michael J. Krol. “He did so only to enrich himself.”

The scheme also benefited his friends and fellow troopers. Some drivers never took a real road test but were still cleared to drive big rigs and buses, authorities said.

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has been alerted about the unqualified drivers.

Cederquist’s sentencing is set for July. He faces decades in prison.

“Today’s verdict sends a strong message,” said DOT Inspector General Elise Chawaga. “Those who abuse their positions… will be met with the full force of the criminal justice system.”

