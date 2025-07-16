Community Rallies Around Stoughton Brothers Who Drowned In Fishing Accident Off RI Coast

Now the community is coming together to help their family.

Crews spent hours searching the waters over the weekend. After a full day of searching on Saturday, July 11, the effort resumed Sunday with help from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. Their bodies were found near where they had last been seen.

The victims have been identified by family as Aldino A. Centeio, 27, and Valdir A. Centeio, 31.

A GoFundMe for the brothers has raised more than $18,500 as of Wednesday, July 16.

Aldino and Valdir leave behind a family and community shattered by this loss. They were sons, brothers, friends, and bright lights in the lives of everyone who knew them. Their sudden passing has left their loved ones not only emotionally devastated but also facing the overwhelming burden of funeral and memorial expenses for two young lives taken too soon.

The search was visible from the shoreline, where family members waited and watched for six hours as boats combed the area. Officials say the rocky shoreline where the men were fishing is known to be dangerous when wet or during strong surf, according to the news report.

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe.

