1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured In Stoughton Crash; Police Investigating Cause

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. near 1463 Turnpike Street in Stoughton. A Quincy woman was behind the wheel of a Toyota Highlander that slammed into a black Cadillac with two men inside. Paramedics rushed all three to Boston Medical Center, the Norfolk County District Attorney said.

Michael Unman, 59, of Mint Hill, North Carolina, died of his injuries. A Pennsylvania man and the unnamed Quincy woman were seriously injured.

The woman regained consciousness long enough to tell responders she was driving home from work at an area hotel when the wreck happened. The men were on a business trip, the prosecutor's office said.

Authorities have not filed any charges, but the crash remains under investigation.

