Flying High: Bag Filled With 34 Pounds Of Ketamine From Amsterdam Seized At Dulles Airport

Last month, nearly 34 pounds of ketamine hydrochloride arrived in an airline’s rushed baggage, but, officers at the airport made sure it did not go any further than that.

CBP agriculture specialists initially detected anomalies when they x-rayed the suitcase on Aug. 8 when it arrived from the notoriously liberal nation, and officers were alerted.

The anomalies consisted of eight pouches of a white crystalline substance, which was tested and determined to be ketamine hydrochloride.

In total 33 pounds and 12 ounces were seized. It had a street value of approximately $900,000.

Investigators noted that since the ketamine was discovered in a rushed baggage, the traveler connected to the suitcase was not on site. No suspect has been identified as of Thursday, Sept. 12.

According to the DEA, ketamine, commonly known on the street as Special K, is used in both human and veterinary medicine to induce sedation, immobility, and relief from pain.

It has recently been used by medical professionals for mental health and substance use disorders, health officials said. Ketamine is abused for its ability to induce dissociative sensations and hallucinations and has been used to facilitate sexual assault.

Overdoses can lead to nausea, irregular heart rate, muscle stiffening, unconsciousness, and respiratory failure leading to death.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sterling and receive free news updates.