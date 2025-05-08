Walk, Wag, Repeat: The Top 10 Dog-Friendly US Cities

A new 2025 report by KURU Footwear ranks the top 10 most dog-friendly cities in the US, spotlighting where people are most likely to get outside, get active, and keep tails wagging.

The report evaluated 50 of the most populous US cities across five key factors: average number of sunny days, how many residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park (ParkScore), walkability, safety score, and dog ownership rate. Each city was scored out of 100 points to determine the rankings.

It’s no surprise that walkable cities like Boston, New York City, and Washington, D.C. made the top 10. But the real surprise? Omaha, NE, landed at No. 4—thanks in part to the highest dog ownership rate in the report: 70 percent.

Philadelphia came in at 19 and Baltimore at 45.

At the very top of the list? San Francisco. The California city scored an impressive 89 for walkability and 100 for park access, making it a prime spot for dog owners who want to hit the pavement.

And that’s exactly the point. KURU, a footwear brand known for making comfortable and supportive shoes, created the report to highlight cities where people are most likely to walk their dogs and, by extension, walk more themselves. Whether it’s a quick loop around the block or a full-day adventure, more dog-friendly cities mean more steps and healthier habits for humans and pets alike.

Wherever you live, there's a sidewalk or trail waiting. You don’t have to live in a top-ranked city to enjoy a great walk with your dog—just leash up, head out, and wear what keeps you moving.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Springfield and receive free news updates.