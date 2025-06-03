Trey Palmer, of Chicopee, was shot on Saturday, May 31, around 9:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Bridge Street, the Hampden District Attorney said. He died at Baystate Medical Center soon after.

Multiple people posted memorials to Palmer, with many pointing out his compassion and sense of humor.

"This one truly broke my heart," Brandon Foley said in a Facebook post. "We've been brothers for the last 8 years. Too many memories. Doesn’t feel real. I'm going to truly miss my brother."

"Life is gonna be hard to get through without you, but I got the memories and the love you showed me," Iviannah Gracia posted on the social media platform. "I wish I could have done more for you. ... I miss you, bro, and I’ll always miss you."

Springfield police are investigating Palmer's killing.

Investigators urge anyone who may have seen something that night or has information on the shooting to contact the Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Springfield and receive free news updates.