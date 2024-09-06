Mostly Cloudy 76°

Teen Threatened To Shoot Up Springfield School, Showed Gun: Police

A day after a 14-year-old boy opened fire in a Georgia high school killing four people, a 15-year-old in Massachusetts threatened to do the same at a school in Springfield, authorities said. 

The gun police say they found in the 15-year-old's home.

 Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Administrators at an unnamed charter school called police around 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, after learning of the threats. A student told them about the comments and shared a video that showed the teen with a gun, Springfield police said. 

Officers searched the teen's home but did not find the weapon.

Soon after, police were alerted to another teen who attends a different school and is friends with the other. Officers found a gun in his bedroom that matched the one in the video. However, they are not the student who made the initial threats, police said.

That teenager has not been arrested as of Friday afternoon. 

Investigators believe the gun was stolen from Worcester. 

The teens' names and charges were not released because of their age, authorities said. 

