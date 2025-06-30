Fair 87°

Teen Arrested in Springfield Shooting That Killed 19-Year-Old

A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Semaj Brewster in Springfield earlier this year, authorities announced Monday, June 30.

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Max Fleischmann
Josh Lanier
The Hampden District Attorney's Office said the accused's age prohibits authorities from releasing his name. 

The teenager is facing one count of murder and is being held without the right to bail, the prosecutor said. 

The shooting happened late at night on January 12. Officers were called to the 100 block of Oakland Street just before midnight after a ShotSpotter alert. When they arrived, they found Semaj Brewster suffering from gunshot wounds.

Brewster was rushed to Baystate Medical Center, but doctors were unable to save him. He later died from his injuries.

The arrest comes after months of investigation led by the Springfield Police Homicide Unit, under the direction of Captain Trent Duda. 

