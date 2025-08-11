Springfield Predator Gets Up to 13 Years In Prison For Repeatedly Raping Young Child

Benito Roman, formerly of Springfield, was convicted of aggravated rape of a child, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and two counts of intimidation of a witness following a three-day trial, the Hampden District Attorney's Office said.

Along with his prison term, Roman must serve three years of probation following his release, the judge ruled.

The victim was between the ages of 6 and 8 when Roman repeatedly sexually abused them. Prosecutors said Roman told the child not to tell their mother. Years later, during an unrelated Massachusetts Department of Children and Families investigation, the child disclosed the abuse.

Springfield Police Detectives Samantha Jones and Daniel Regan led the investigation, which included a forensic interview with the victim. A Hampden County Grand Jury indicted Roman in February 2023. He was later arrested in Florida and extradited to Massachusetts for arraignment.

“The courage shown by this young survivor in coming forward, testifying, and confronting their abuser is extraordinary,” said Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni. “Their strength and resilience are an inspiration. This sentence ensures the defendant is held accountable for his reprehensible actions, and my office remains committed to standing with and fighting for survivors of sexual abuse."

