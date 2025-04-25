Fair 81°

Meggan Meredith ID'd As Woman Found At Springfield Bike Path

Springfield Police are investigating after a woman was found dead near a popular bike path off Hall of Fame Avenue.

She was found on the bike path near 1500 Hall of Fame Ave. in Springfield on Tuesday, April 22. 

 Photo Credit: Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier
The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Meggan Meredith, according to police.

Officers responded around 8 a.m. to the 1500 block of Hall of Fame Avenue after someone reported an unresponsive person near the trail. When police arrived, they found an adult female who was later pronounced dead.

Police are asking for the public’s help. 

“We encourage anyone with information relevant to this investigation to come forward,” the department said. Tips can be shared by calling the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355.

