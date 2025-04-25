The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Meggan Meredith, according to police.

Officers responded around 8 a.m. to the 1500 block of Hall of Fame Avenue after someone reported an unresponsive person near the trail. When police arrived, they found an adult female who was later pronounced dead.

Police are asking for the public’s help.

“We encourage anyone with information relevant to this investigation to come forward,” the department said. Tips can be shared by calling the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Springfield and receive free news updates.