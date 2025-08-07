Massachusetts’ Sales Tax Holiday — 2 Days To Shop Without Tax

For a short weekend, Massachusetts drops its 6.25% sales tax on most retail items costing $2,500 or less, including clothing, shoes, electronics, accessories, backpacks, and more. Clothing items priced up to $175 are fully exempt; if over $175, only the amount above is taxed.

It’s a golden opportunity to update your wardrobe and haul in everything you need. Think back‑to‑school fashion and beyond with pieces from Shein, Macy’s, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Amazon, or score trendy Nike sneakers, Converse styles, and deals at Famous Footwear—all tax‑free if under qualifying limits.

Shoppers can even upgrade electronics or home gear: Best Buy, Amazon, and Staples offer TVs, laptops, and gadgets—all eligible under the $2,500 cap. Though electronics aren’t directly “back‑to‑school,” many educators and parents use the holiday to save on tech-heavy essentials.

For school supplies—binders, glue sticks, backpacks, rulers—Michaels, Staples, Office Depot, Walmart, and Amazon have plenty of inexpensive picks, usually bundled with back‑to‑school sales even though the tax exemption applies to all tangible goods under the cap

This tradition started in 2004 and has made the second weekend in August a smart shopping moment for Massachusetts families—now nearly two decades strong.

While some states limit the benefit to clothing or school gear, Massachusetts’ two-day event covers most tangible purchases up to $2,500.

Best of all, online shopping counts: As long as you order and pay during Eastern Daylight Time on Aug. 9–10, the tax is automatically removed at checkout.

For the official list of what qualifies and exclusions, visit the Massachusetts Department of Revenue’s Sales Tax Holiday FAQ.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

