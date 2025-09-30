Kenneth Robson, 68, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Quitzia Holmes, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office said.

Police said the attack happened in the early hours of April 30, 2024. Robson called 911 and told dispatchers he needed an ambulance at the couple’s Federal Street apartment because he had "hit his wife with a hammer and she might be dead." Officers found Holmes lying face down in a pool of blood. She suffered severe head injuries and defensive wounds.

Police found a blood-stained hammer at the scene.

Holmes was rushed to Baystate Medical Center, where she died several weeks later.

Investigators said Robson told officers he had ingested drugs that were not what he expected and blamed his actions on the effects.

This was not Robson’s first conviction for killing a spouse. In 1984, he was convicted of murdering his wife, Joan Cusson. Members of her family attended court hearings in Holmes’ case and voiced outrage that Robson had been released from prison.

“This was a brutal and senseless attack that ended the life of Quitiza Holmes, a woman who should still be with her family and community today,” Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said. “I want to express my deepest condolences to her loved ones, and I thank the Springfield Police Department and our prosecutors for their work in holding this defendant accountable. With today’s sentence, he will spend the remainder of his life in prison and will never again have the opportunity to harm another person.”

