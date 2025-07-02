Poirier, 35, of Holland, is charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery with a firearm, two counts of conspiracy to traffic guns, two separate theft charges, and unlawful possession of both gun and ammunition, the Hampden District Attorney's Office said.

He remains held without bail and is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on July 14.

Schepper had been missing for more than two weeks when his body was discovered off Union Road in Holland on Feb. 26. Investigators from state and local agencies linked Poirier to the killing soon after the discovery.

Schepper was an Eagle Scout who loved history, trains, and hiking, according to his obituary. His family said he was always there to help anyone in need.

“We stand with the family and community of Holland as we continue to mourn the loss of Austin Schepper," said District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni on Wednesday, July 2. "Now, our attention turns to this case and seeking justice for the victim and his loved ones. I appreciate the efforts of the investigators, with whom we will continue to collaborate through the prosecution of this case.”

Authorities have also charged Poirier’s alleged accomplice, Anthony Panaccione, 36, of Brimfield. Panaccione surrendered on a warrant and now faces conspiracy to traffic firearms and willful interference with a criminal investigation. A judge set his bail at $2,000, and he is scheduled for his own pre-trial hearing on July 15.

