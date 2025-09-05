Jared Dewberry, 27, of Agawam, pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the 2023 killing of 25-year-old Gary White in Springfield, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office said Friday, Sept. 5. Along with the 18-to-20-year sentence, Judge Tracy E. Duncan handed down a 3-to-5-year prison term for illegal possession of a firearm.

Those sentences will run concurrently.

The case stems from an August 2023 incident outside 551 East Columbus Avenue in Springfield. Police responding to gunfire found White suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower back and thigh. Despite immediate medical attention, he died before responders could get him help.

Investigators later revealed that Dewberry and White had arrived together in the same car.

Surveillance footage showed Dewberry pulling White from the backseat before they began fighting. During the struggle, Dewberry pulled a gun and fired twice, the prosecutor said. White, who was licensed to carry a firearm, pulled a pistol and attempted to defend himself, but the gun jammed.

During the fight, Dewberry's hat fell off onto the ground. Investigators gathered DNA from it to link him to the killing, authorities said.

Cell phone records, surveillance video, and text messages between the two men further tied Dewberry to the crime.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni called the case a tragic example of violence fueled by illegal guns.

“This was a senseless act of violence that took the life of a young man and left a family grieving. I extend my sympathy to Mr. White’s family, who have carried themselves with strength and dignity throughout this difficult process,” Gulluni said. “I thank the Springfield Police Department and my prosecutors for their outstanding work in bringing this case to a just resolution.”

