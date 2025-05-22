Duo Accused Of Torching Springfield Shed During Eviction Dispute; Home Also Damaged In Blaze

Nelson Martins, 51, of Ludlow, and Wendy Champagne, 47, of Ware, were arrested in Ware on Wednesday, May 21, and charged with the March 1 blaze, Springfield Police said.

Firefighters were called to a fire on Kamuda Street in Springfield on March 1 and found a shed ablaze and flames leaping onto the nearby home.

Crews put out the conflagration with no injuries, but the shed was destroyed, and the house suffered serious damage.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad launched an investigation with help from Arson K9 Gregg. After digging into the case, officials determined the fire had been set on purpose and zeroed in on Martins and Champagne as the culprits, authorities said.

The couple was being evicted from the home for not paying their rent, police said.

Martins was charged with arson and multiple outstanding warrants from Dudley, Ayer, and Marlborough, police said.

Champagne was also charged, police said.

