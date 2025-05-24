The recall covers any small or large sub, 30-inch Super Sub, wrap, or panini made fresh at the deli counter, the Food and Drug Administration said. The sandwiches weren't prepackaged and were made on Tuesday, May 20, and Wednesday, May 21.
Big Y said the sliced cucumbers came from Smartcuts, which was affected by Bedner Growers' salmonella outbreak. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously said the cucumbers had sickened four people in New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
At least 26 people in 15 states have been infected in the outbreak, according to the CDC. Nine people have been hospitalized, though no deaths have been reported.
Once notified, Big Y shut down the impacted sandwich lines, threw away affected ingredients, and thoroughly cleaned and sanitized the area. The family-owned supermarket chain based in Springfield, Massachusetts, hasn't reported any illnesses.
The recall affects sandwiches and wraps at these 30 Big Y stores:
Connecticut
- Clinton – 23 Killingworth Turnpike
- Ellington – 135 West Road
- Enfield – 65 Palomba Drive
- Groton – 995 Poquonnock Road
- Manchester – 234 Tolland Turnpike (Route 83)
- Marlborough – 7 East Hampton Road (Route 66)
- Milford – 150 Boston Post Road (Route 1)
- Mystic – 79 Stonington Road
- New Milford – 1 Kent Road
- Norwich – 224 Salem Turnpike (Route 82)
- Old Saybrook – 22 Spencer Plain Road
- Rocky Hill – 1040 Elm Street
- Shelton – 405 Bridgeport Avenue
- Simsbury – 1313 Hopmeadow Street
- Stratford – 355 Hawley Lane
- West Hartford – 772 North Main Street
Massachusetts
- Amherst – 175 University Drive
- East Longmeadow – 441 North Main Street
- Greenfield – 237 Mohawk Trail (Route 2)
- Longmeadow – 802 Williams Street
- North Adams – 45 Veterans Memorial Drive
- Northampton – 136 North King Street (Route 5)
- Norwood – 434 Walpole Street
- Pittsfield – 200 West Street
- Southampton – 10 College Highway (Route 10)
- Springfield – 1090 Saint James Avenue
- Springfield – 300 Cooley Street
- Ware – 148 West Street
- Wilbraham – 2035 Boston Road
Salmonella can cause serious or deadly infections in young children, older adults, or people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain, while more severe health problems can occur in rare cases when the bacteria spread to the bloodstream.
Anyone who bought the made-to-order food should throw it away or return it to Big Y for a refund.
