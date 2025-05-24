The recall covers any small or large sub, 30-inch Super Sub, wrap, or panini made fresh at the deli counter, the Food and Drug Administration said. The sandwiches weren't prepackaged and were made on Tuesday, May 20, and Wednesday, May 21.

Big Y said the sliced cucumbers came from Smartcuts, which was affected by Bedner Growers' salmonella outbreak. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously said the cucumbers had sickened four people in New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

At least 26 people in 15 states have been infected in the outbreak, according to the CDC. Nine people have been hospitalized, though no deaths have been reported.

Once notified, Big Y shut down the impacted sandwich lines, threw away affected ingredients, and thoroughly cleaned and sanitized the area. The family-owned supermarket chain based in Springfield, Massachusetts, hasn't reported any illnesses.

The recall affects sandwiches and wraps at these 30 Big Y stores:

Connecticut

Clinton – 23 Killingworth Turnpike

Ellington – 135 West Road

Enfield – 65 Palomba Drive

Groton – 995 Poquonnock Road

Manchester – 234 Tolland Turnpike (Route 83)

Marlborough – 7 East Hampton Road (Route 66)

Milford – 150 Boston Post Road (Route 1)

Mystic – 79 Stonington Road

New Milford – 1 Kent Road

Norwich – 224 Salem Turnpike (Route 82)

Old Saybrook – 22 Spencer Plain Road

Rocky Hill – 1040 Elm Street

Shelton – 405 Bridgeport Avenue

Simsbury – 1313 Hopmeadow Street

Stratford – 355 Hawley Lane

West Hartford – 772 North Main Street

Massachusetts

Amherst – 175 University Drive

East Longmeadow – 441 North Main Street

Greenfield – 237 Mohawk Trail (Route 2)

Longmeadow – 802 Williams Street

North Adams – 45 Veterans Memorial Drive

Northampton – 136 North King Street (Route 5)

Norwood – 434 Walpole Street

Pittsfield – 200 West Street

Southampton – 10 College Highway (Route 10)

Springfield – 1090 Saint James Avenue

Springfield – 300 Cooley Street

Ware – 148 West Street

Wilbraham – 2035 Boston Road

Salmonella can cause serious or deadly infections in young children, older adults, or people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain, while more severe health problems can occur in rare cases when the bacteria spread to the bloodstream.

Anyone who bought the made-to-order food should throw it away or return it to Big Y for a refund.

