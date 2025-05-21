Anthony Potito, 56, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and several firearm charges, the Hampden District Attorney's Office said. He will be eligible for parole after 23 years.

“Shanike Roldan was a young woman whose life was taken far too soon,” said Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni. “My heart goes out to her family and loved ones as they continue to grieve this loss.”

The shooting happened in the early hours of Nov. 3, 2019. Police responded to School Street and found Roldan unconscious, bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head. She later died at Baystate Medical Center.

Investigators quickly identified Potito as a suspect. Surveillance footage showed a vehicle approaching Roldan before two muzzle flashes appeared from the driver’s side. A witness recognized Potito as the shooter.

Potito and Roldan were in a bitter argument over the paternity of two of her children, whom she said Potito sired, police said at the time. Just before the shooting, Potito called Roldan seven times in five minutes. Texts from her phone showed him accusing her of infidelity and threatening to end her life.

“Well how about this, I’m going to go home and get my gun and kill you right now if I see you.”

Soon after she received that text, Roldan was shot in the face.

Police recovered firearms, ammunition, and gunshot residue from Potito’s car and home. One revolver had two discharged .44 caliber cartridges.

DA Gulluni praised prosecutors, victim advocates, and Springfield Police for their work, calling the case “a tragic example of how substance use can spiral into unimaginable tragedy.”

Potito’s additional firearm-related charges will run concurrently with his life sentence.

