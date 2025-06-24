Annabelle Rufino was walking at the intersection of Bay and Bowles Street around 10:30 p.m. when she was hit, Springfield police said.

Paramedics rushed the Springfield woman to Baystate Medical Center, where she died of her wounds.

Police say they have recovered the vehicle investigators say hit her, but it's unclear if police have made any arrests.

The crash remains under investigation.

Investigators urge anyone with information on the incident to contact Springfield Police detectives at 413-787-6335.

